Light House Cinema announces over 20 classic films as part of their Summer Of Fun line-up

Light House Cinema in Dublin have announced their line-up for a Summer Of Fun movie fest, that is set to run from July 8 to August 31.
The movies on the list were whittled down from the hundreds of suggestions made by cinema-goers, and tickets for all of the movies below are available to buy via the Light House Cinema website right now.
Light House Cinema programmer Charlene Lydon had this to say about the line-up:
"We’ve missed you and your friends coming through our doors this past year. So this summer we’re bringing you all your favourite joyful romps on the big screen. No scares, no tears, no epidemiologists, just fun."
Here are the movies announced the be a part of the summer line-up:
- The Princess Bride
- EnchantedScott Pilgrim Vs The World
- Sister Act
- Grease
- Sister Act 2
- Grease 2
- Dumb & Dumber
- The Wedding Singer
- The Blues Brothers
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- Wayne's World
- Legally Blonde
- School Of Rock
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- Shrek
- Big Trouble In Little China
- Bridesmaids
- Singin' In The Rain
- Booksmart
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- The Philadelphia Story
- Dazed & Confused
