Light House Cinema announces over 20 classic films as part of their Summer Of Fun line-up

The fun movie fest is running until the end of August.

Light House Cinema in Dublin have announced their line-up for a Summer Of Fun movie fest, that is set to run from July 8 to August 31.

The movies on the list were whittled down from the hundreds of suggestions made by cinema-goers, and tickets for all of the movies below are available to buy via the Light House Cinema website right now.

Light House Cinema programmer Charlene Lydon had this to say about the line-up:

"We’ve missed you and your friends coming through our doors this past year. So this summer we’re bringing you all your favourite joyful romps on the big screen. No scares, no tears, no epidemiologists, just fun."

Here are the movies announced the be a part of the summer line-up:

The Princess Bride

EnchantedScott Pilgrim Vs The World

Sister Act

Grease

Sister Act 2

Grease 2

Dumb & Dumber

The Wedding Singer

The Blues Brothers

The Brady Bunch Movie

Wayne's World

Legally Blonde

School Of Rock

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Shrek

Big Trouble In Little China

Bridesmaids

Singin' In The Rain

Booksmart

10 Things I Hate About You

The Philadelphia Story

Dazed & Confused

READ NEXT: Ten classic movies are being added to Netflix this July