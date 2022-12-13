Lindt will be giving away free chocolate in Dublin tomorrow

By Kat O'Connor

December 13, 2022 at 12:34pm

Lindt is giving away free chocolate tomorrow!

Braving town in this weather isn't something I'd consider lightly. Between the crowds and the risk of falling on my arse in the ice, a trip to the city doesn't sound super appealing.

However, Lindt may have changed my mind.

Lindt recently opened a pop-up shop on South Anne Street and it's a chocolate haven.

To celebrate the opening and to give people a boost this festive season, the chocolatiers are giving away FREE chocolate tomorrow.

Lindt Ireland will be giving away free chocolate to the first 100 customers to make a purchase at their pop-up shop tomorrow – Wednesday, December 14th!

Each of the first 100 customers will receive a LINDOR Double Chocolate Cornet 200g when they buy something at the pop-up shop.

Located at 2 South Anne Street, Dublin 2, the shop is open now until Wednesday, December 21st.

The store is offering an array of luxury chocolates from Lindt including bars, sharing boxes, and gifts.

From smooth melting LINDOR truffles to careful blends of cocoa in Lindt Excellence. You can also pick up the iconic Lindt Teddy at Christmas.

The Lindt Master Chocolatiers have been carefully crafting the finest and most elegant chocolate to satisfy consumer needs for over 175 years.

The South Anne Street Lindt pop-up is open from 10am to 6pm until Wednesday, December 21st.

This article originally appeared on her.ie
Header image via Instagram/lindt_ireland 
