PICS: €930-A-Month To Live In A Dublin Log Cabin With A Dog

"If you don't like dogs, then this is not the let for you."

Log Cabin Dog

You know the joke about putting someone out in the shed to sleep with the dog if they've been out of line?

Well, this seems to be becoming a reality here in Dublin.

The shed in question is a very funky log cabin in a garden in Ringsend which can be yours for €930 a month.

The advertisement reads:

"Studio Log Cabin in large garden in Ringsend for rent for 3 months - Only suitable for 1 person occupancy. Very little storage space.

"Garden is shared and has a resident dog - if you don't like dogs then this is not the let for you.

"Side entrance to the cabin and limited free on-street car parking.

"The cabin does not have WiFi or a TV but the rent includes waste disposal, ESB and weekly cleaner (for 2 hours) Heating is electric.

"Please email or call only after 6pm."

Step right this way to have a look at the cabin...

WARNING: There is no photo of the doggo sadly...

Log Cabin 1
Log Cabin 2
Log Cabin 3
Log Cabin 4
Log Cabin 5

The place is available to move into on Friday, 29 June and the lease is for a minimum of three months.

You can find more information here.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

