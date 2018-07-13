Dublin

Longitude And Paul Simon Are Causing Massive Delays In The Capital This Afternoon

Here's what you need to know...

Summer concert season is in full swing in Dublin and with two major events tonight, it might take a while for some people to get home.

AA Roadwatch is advising that traffic is heavy in areas such as Rathgar, Terenure, Rathfarnham and Dundrum as people head to the first day of Longitude in Marlay Park. A crash on the M50 southbound is adding to delays.

Meanwhile, traffic is also heavy through Ballsbridge with Paul Simon set to take to the stage at the RDS.

More information can be found here.

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

