An initiative they started way back in March 2020 at the start of the first lockdown, Bread 41 is reintroducing their free sourdough starter kits so you'll never be without bread.

Lockdown 1.0 saw us turn to many different sources for entertainment. Spending so much more time at home forced us to become creative... some turned to Netflix, others turned to home workouts, most of us turned to baking - bread, in particular.

And Bread 41 - one of our favourite bakeries - is here to keep the momentum up, taking to Instagram to announce that they'll be offering free sourdough starter kits to help you get back into it.

"We are delighted to reintroduce FREE STARTER LOCKDOWN, where we will be giving out starter and starter packs each day until we escape the newly imposed level 5.

"We hope people can start making and enjoying the health benefits of eating naturally fermented breads."

Your loaf may not win you star baker but beauty is in the eye of the beholder and it will certainly suffice for a late-night cheese toastie with all the trimmings.

Header image via Instagram/Bread 41

READ NEXT: Irish Twitter remembers Phil Lynott on the 35th anniversary of his passing