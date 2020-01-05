Looking to take up running this year? Here’s where you can join a Parkrun in Dublin

One of the goals I set myself last year was to run a 5k – something I only managed to tick off the list at the end of December. Nothing quite like leaving things to the 11th hour is there?
Most of you would put me to shame - running farther, faster, more often – but everyone has to start somewhere as they say.
If you're planning to take up running this year, Parkrun is a great way to get started (especially if you prefer a quick jog outside over a treadmill in a stuffy gym).
In charge of organising free, weekly, timed events around Ireland (and the world), it’s more about community spirit than competition. You don’t even have to run if you don’t feel like it; walk, amble, stroll – no hurry, no worry.
Just visit the website, create a profile and you’re good to go.
Dublin is home to a great selection of different Parkruns, here’s where to go to join one:
Donabate
River Valley
Malahide
Father Collins
Darndale
Poppintree
St Anne’s
Fairview
Poolbeg
Brickfields
Tolka Valley
Tyrrelstown
Hartstown
Porterstown
Waterstown
Griffeen
Corkagh
Tymon
Bushy
Marlay
Cabinteely
Shanganagh
You can check out where to find your nearest Parkrun and find more info here.