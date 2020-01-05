Looking to take up running this year? Here’s where you can join a Parkrun in Dublin

One of the goals I set myself last year was to run a 5k – something I only managed to tick off the list at the end of December. Nothing quite like leaving things to the 11th hour is there?

Most of you would put me to shame - running farther, faster, more often – but everyone has to start somewhere as they say.

If you're planning to take up running this year, Parkrun is a great way to get started (especially if you prefer a quick jog outside over a treadmill in a stuffy gym).

In charge of organising free, weekly, timed events around Ireland (and the world), it’s more about community spirit than competition. You don’t even have to run if you don’t feel like it; walk, amble, stroll – no hurry, no worry.

Just visit the website, create a profile and you’re good to go.

Dublin is home to a great selection of different Parkruns, here’s where to go to join one:

Donabate

River Valley

Malahide

Father Collins

Darndale

Poppintree

St Anne’s

Fairview

Poolbeg

Brickfields

Tolka Valley

Tyrrelstown

Hartstown

Porterstown

Waterstown

Griffeen

Corkagh

Tymon

Bushy

Marlay

Cabinteely

Shanganagh

You can check out where to find your nearest Parkrun and find more info here.