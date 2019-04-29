350-Year-Old Dublin Pub Forced To Close Its Doors For Good

د . إAEDSRر . س

The owners of an iconic 350-year-old pub in Swords have announced it’s been forced to close up for good.

The Lord Mayors Pub on Main Street in Swords revealed the business “is no longer sustainable” due to its debts.

The Herald reports that staff were given a letter by owner Robert Savage that said the company ‘has been losing money, is in debt and is no longer sustainable’.

It added that the business ‘simply does not have enough cash reserves’ to pay out Statutory Redundancy.

The Lord Mayors Pub was founded in 1668 and also features a gastropub, music venue and an off licence.

Several local businesses including Gourmet Food Parlour and Ko San Thai Gastro Bar have reportedly reached out to the 27 staff at the pub to offer them jobs.

