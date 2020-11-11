Close

Lotts & Co is opening a new grocery shop and deli on the northside this week 

By Sarah Finnan

November 11, 2020 at 5:30pm

A market, deli, butchers, fishmongers, cheesemongers and winery, Lotts and Co has you covered no matter what part of a meal needs buying for. And good news for those on the northside as they're due to open their second location over that way this week.

Already with one shop on South Lotts Road over in Dublin 4, Lotts and Co is expanding yet again - this time bringing the fun to Clontarf.  The fruit of the McNerney Brothers' hard graft, they've invested close to €600,000 in the new branch which will feature a similar layout to the original.

Confirming the good news over on Instagram, the team shared a behind-the-scenes look at the progress writing:

"Hello Clontarf! We’re thrilled to announce the opening of our second store this Friday the 13th of November on 46 Clontarf Road, Dublin 3. ⠀

"We’re looking forward to serving the community with the best in Groceries, Butcher, Fishmonger, Deli, Rotisserie, Winery & much much more."

Opening for the first time this coming Friday, they can be found at 46 Clontarf Road.

Header image via Twitter/Lotts and Co

