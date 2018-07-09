Dublin

WATCH: This New Crime Series Set In Dublin Is Going To Be Huge

'No Mercy' is set to fill the Love/Hate shaped hole that has been in Irish television for the last few years.

No Mercy Main

Every since it left our screens in 2014, we've been looking for something to fill the gap that Love/Hate left.

It's a big hole in our lives, much like the one that John O'Connor left in Tom Vaughan-Lawlor's character in the series five season finale.

However, it has come to light that there is a new Crime Drama television series being filmed in Dublin and they want people to take part.

This could be your big break. You could become the next O'Connor, T.V-L, Robert Sheehan, Ruth Negga or Charlie Murphy.

'No Mercy' will "follow the life of one main character and his friends while they try to contemplate the situation they land themselves in.

"It is a tale of survival, friendship and loyalty. "

The people behind No Mercy say that:

"We have plans to create our own web series set in Dublin. The plan is to film one episode initially and feature it on our website and our Facebook page. We want to create something authentic that captures audiences hearts while at the same time tells a true tale of what life is like for many people living in lower class societies in Dublin.

"We have the first few episodes ready, all we need is people to help us bring our ideas to life. We hope that this will be a community effort, location is yet to be confirmed, however we want all members of the community involved, wherever we go."

If you want to get involved in the show or maybe you just want to find out more about it, you can find information on their Facebook page.

READ NEXT: WATCH: This New Dublin-Based Gritty Crime Drama Is Getting Glowing Reviews

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Dublin Love/Hate television Ireland crime drama
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
WATCH: This New Crime Series Set In Dublin Is Going To Be Huge
WATCH: This New Crime Series Set In Dublin Is Going To Be Huge
Dublin Airport Has A Brand New Daily Service And It's A Strange One
Dublin Airport Has A Brand New Daily Service And It's A Strange One
PIC: Dublin Bus Is Changing Its Colours And Branding And Here's What It's Going To Look Like
PIC: Dublin Bus Is Changing Its Colours And Branding And Here's What It's Going To Look Like
Your Taxi Journey Is About To Become Less Troublesome In Dublin
Your Taxi Journey Is About To Become Less Troublesome In Dublin
This Is The Most Revolting Practice In Dublin Restaurants Right Now
This Is The Most Revolting Practice In Dublin Restaurants Right Now
PICS: The Most Depressing Pub Name In Dublin Makes For The Best Place To Drink In The Summertime
PICS: The Most Depressing Pub Name In Dublin Makes For The Best Place To Drink In The Summertime
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
18 Tips For Cooling Down When It's Ridiculously Humid
18 Tips For Cooling Down When It's Ridiculously Humid
500 New Homes Included In New Dublin Stadium Proposal
500 New Homes Included In New Dublin Stadium Proposal
A Seven-Vehicle Collision Has Taken Place On The M50
A Seven-Vehicle Collision Has Taken Place On The M50
Youth Causes Damage To Facilities At Beaumont Hospital Before Escaping Through Window
Youth Causes Damage To Facilities At Beaumont Hospital Before Escaping Through Window
PIC: DFB Share Snaps Of Man Who Got Foot Trapped In Melted Tarmac
PIC: DFB Share Snaps Of Man Who Got Foot Trapped In Melted Tarmac
It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate
Food and Drink

It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate
"Mouse Droppings And Insects In Ingredients" - Reasons Why These Dublin Food Businesses Closed In June
News

"Mouse Droppings And Insects In Ingredients" - Reasons Why These Dublin Food Businesses Closed In June
PIC: Dublin Bus Is Changing Its Colours And Branding And Here's What It's Going To Look Like
Dublin

PIC: Dublin Bus Is Changing Its Colours And Branding And Here's What It's Going To Look Like
Your Taxi Journey Is About To Become Less Troublesome In Dublin
Dublin

Your Taxi Journey Is About To Become Less Troublesome In Dublin

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Food and Drink

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Dublin

There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
Food and Drink

Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
PIC: Pantibliss Receives Greatest Gift Following Brick Incident In Pantibar's Window
Dublin

PIC: Pantibliss Receives Greatest Gift Following Brick Incident In Pantibar's Window

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group