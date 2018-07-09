WATCH: This New Crime Series Set In Dublin Is Going To Be Huge

'No Mercy' is set to fill the Love/Hate shaped hole that has been in Irish television for the last few years.

Every since it left our screens in 2014, we've been looking for something to fill the gap that Love/Hate left.

It's a big hole in our lives, much like the one that John O'Connor left in Tom Vaughan-Lawlor's character in the series five season finale.

However, it has come to light that there is a new Crime Drama television series being filmed in Dublin and they want people to take part.

This could be your big break. You could become the next O'Connor, T.V-L, Robert Sheehan, Ruth Negga or Charlie Murphy.

'No Mercy' will "follow the life of one main character and his friends while they try to contemplate the situation they land themselves in.

"It is a tale of survival, friendship and loyalty. "

First Look Exclusive: 'No Mercy' is set to fill the Love/Hate shaped hole that has been in Irish television for the last few years. pic.twitter.com/kk9KYWjpV9 — Lovin Dublin (@LovinDublin) July 9, 2018

The people behind No Mercy say that:

"We have plans to create our own web series set in Dublin. The plan is to film one episode initially and feature it on our website and our Facebook page. We want to create something authentic that captures audiences hearts while at the same time tells a true tale of what life is like for many people living in lower class societies in Dublin.

"We have the first few episodes ready, all we need is people to help us bring our ideas to life. We hope that this will be a community effort, location is yet to be confirmed, however we want all members of the community involved, wherever we go."

If you want to get involved in the show or maybe you just want to find out more about it, you can find information on their Facebook page.

