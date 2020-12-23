Lovin Games Weekly - KFC have released a gaming console with built-in chicken warmer

We've also uncovered a seriously great sale on a trio of amazing Star Wars games.

You're not going to find a HUGE amount of new games being released the week of Christmas, since Santa would have wrapped up the presents by now for all of the entries of his Good List to open on Christmas morning.

That being said, we've still got plenty to recommend and talk about this week, including...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Empire of Sin

A role-playing online game in which you take control of a member of an old-school mob and attempt to take over Chicago during the Prohibition Ear with your guns and illegal hooch.

While this game won't appeal to everyone - especially not anyone who isn't a fan of turn-based combat - there are two very specific reasons why we've singled this game out this week.

One - the game was developed by Romero Games, so it arrives via John Romero, the genius behind classic games like Doom, Wolfenstein, and Quake.

And Two - Romero Games are based in Galway, so this is technically an Irish game! Buy local!

Empire of Sin is available to play right now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

KFC have released a gaming console with a built-in chicken warmer

I mean... sure. Why not? A gaming console from KFC with a built-in chicken warmer? Sure. Why not? 2020 means all bets are off when it comes to normalcy.

KFC told GamesRadar the following:

"Moving forward from our initial teaser campaign earlier this year, we're so pleased to finally give the fans exactly what they wanted; making the KFConsole a reality. We all know the console war is vicious, but we're very confident in the KFConsole as our flagship entry.

"This machine is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience... what's not to like? If Sony or Microsoft want any tips on how to engineer a chicken chamber for their efforts next time, they'd be welcome to get in touch."

The console wars are 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓.



Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger pic.twitter.com/k7AM6g61Ip — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) December 22, 2020

DEAL OF THE WEEK

EA Star Wars Triple Bundle

Released just a few months ago, Star Wars Squadrons received some incredible reviews, as did Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order when it was released last year. These two games are now available as part of the EA Star Wars Triple Bundle, alongside Star Wars Battlefront II, which successfully managed to fix all of the major issues players had with the first Battlefront game, so you're getting a very, very decent trio of games to help you get lost in the Star Wars universe.

The EA Star Wars Triple Bundle is available on the PS Store right now, marked down from €99.99 to just €49.99.

