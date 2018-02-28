Dublin

Luas Has Released An Update On Its Services For Tomorrow

The snow is having a huge effect on transport...

Screen Shot 2018 02 28 At 15 27 34

Luas has confirmed that it will be operating a limited service from 5.30am tomorrow. Trams will be running every 30 minutes until 12 noon before a full suspension from 2pm. This is due to adverse weather conditions expected later tonight and tomorrow due to the Beast From The East and Storm Emma.

For the remainder of today, Luas is operating a limited service with an average frequency of every 15-20 minutes but 'precise frequency at times will be impossible to forecast.'

Dublin Bus has already cancelled all services for tomorrow. More information on the Luas can be found here. The government has already advised the public to stay indoors from 4pm on Thursday until midday on Friday. 

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

