Luas Has Released An Update On Its Services For Tomorrow

Luas has confirmed that it will be operating a limited service from 5.30am tomorrow. Trams will be running every 30 minutes until 12 noon before a full suspension from 2pm. This is due to adverse weather conditions expected later tonight and tomorrow due to the Beast From The East and Storm Emma.

For the remainder of today, Luas is operating a limited service with an average frequency of every 15-20 minutes but 'precise frequency at times will be impossible to forecast.'

Service Information: Thursday, 1st March



Luas will operate services from 5.30am with a frequency of 30 minutes until 12 noon. At 12 noon trams will be withdrawn with full suspension from 2pm. All updates available here: https://t.co/GkL4FmFo1J #StormEmma — Luas (@Luas) February 28, 2018

Dublin Bus has already cancelled all services for tomorrow. More information on the Luas can be found here. The government has already advised the public to stay indoors from 4pm on Thursday until midday on Friday.

