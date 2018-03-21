Dublin

Seven Luas Trams Will Be Transferred From Red Line To Green Line Says Minister For Transport

This change will hopefully ease overcrowding...

Luas

The days of feeling squashed like a fly on the Luas Green line are long gone...

...hopefully, that's if this latest change is as successful as Shane Ross thinks it will be. 

98fm is reporting that the Transport Minister has taken the decision to transfer seven Luas trams from the Red line to the Green line.

This switch is being completed in the hope of coping with the massive demand that the Green line currently has. 

Overcrowding and delays are the main priority that officials are currently tackling and with the new, longer trams out of action until May, a quick improvement in congestion was needed. 

The number of passengers on the Luas Green Line has increased by over 28% since the launch of the Cross City and because of this, peak-time trams experience severe overcrowding. 

Until the longer trams come back into action, Ross confirmed that "seven trams have now been transferred from the Red Line to the Green Line to provide additional capacity".

As well as this, extra maintenance crews have also switched sides to help assist with the addition of trams. 

Will this switch solve the problem on the Green line or will it just create a new problem on the Red Line? Let us know in the comments.

READ NEXT: The Construction Of An Iconic Dublin Building Has Been Turned Down By An Bord Pleanála

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Luas Dublin transport luas cross city Luas line
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Seven Luas Trams Will Be Transferred From Red Line To Green Line Says Minister For Transport
Seven Luas Trams Will Be Transferred From Red Line To Green Line Says Minister For Transport
The Construction Of An Iconic Dublin Building Has Been Turned Down By An Bord Pleanála
The Construction Of An Iconic Dublin Building Has Been Turned Down By An Bord Pleanála
New Survey Reveals 'The Snapper' Is The Most Iconic Dublin Movie
New Survey Reveals 'The Snapper' Is The Most Iconic Dublin Movie
BREAKING: There Will Be Major Disruption To DART And Inter-City Services Over Easter Weekend
BREAKING: There Will Be Major Disruption To DART And Inter-City Services Over Easter Weekend
The Itinerary For The Pope's Visit To Dublin Has Been Confirmed
The Itinerary For The Pope's Visit To Dublin Has Been Confirmed
The Top 10 Most Clamped Streets In Dublin Have Been Revealed
The Top 10 Most Clamped Streets In Dublin Have Been Revealed
The Reopening Of This Highly-Anticipated Dublin Establishment May Be In Trouble
The Reopening Of This Highly-Anticipated Dublin Establishment May Be In Trouble
This Shop Closing On The Northside Has Left Hundreds Furious
This Shop Closing On The Northside Has Left Hundreds Furious
This Dublin Pub Is Donating All Of Its Bar Proceeds From Good Friday To Charity
This Dublin Pub Is Donating All Of Its Bar Proceeds From Good Friday To Charity
Dublin's Newest Millionaire Has Been Revealed And We're Extremely Jealous
Dublin's Newest Millionaire Has Been Revealed And We're Extremely Jealous
A Number Of Issues Have Left Large Parts Of Dublin Without Water Until Later Today
A Number Of Issues Have Left Large Parts Of Dublin Without Water Until Later Today
Consider This Shiny New Camden St Cocktail Bar Your Weekend Go-To
Consider This Shiny New Camden St Cocktail Bar Your Weekend Go-To
The Construction Of An Iconic Dublin Building Has Been Turned Down By An Bord Pleanála
Dublin

The Construction Of An Iconic Dublin Building Has Been Turned Down By An Bord Pleanála
New Survey Reveals 'The Snapper' Is The Most Iconic Dublin Movie
Dublin

New Survey Reveals 'The Snapper' Is The Most Iconic Dublin Movie
Here's A Six-Part Method To Help Children Become Happier At School
Sponsored

Here's A Six-Part Method To Help Children Become Happier At School
The 'Outdoor Revolution' Is Coming To Dublin Very Soon — Here's The Suss
Sponsored

The 'Outdoor Revolution' Is Coming To Dublin Very Soon — Here's The Suss

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
News

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
News

The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
What's On

YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
Dublin

WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin