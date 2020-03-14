Mad Yolks is closing down one of their locations for good.

They currently have two locations with one in the Fourth Corner and another in The Barbers.

Unfortunately, they have taken to Instagram to announce the closure of The Barbers.

They said that 'this will be our last weekend in @the_barbers_bar ? this decision is totally unrelated to the situation that is unfolding with COVID 19'.

'We made the decision to pull out of the Barbers and focus all of our energy on our other location in The Fourth Corner, where we will be extending our operating days to be open Tuesday to Sunday, coronavirus depending.

We’d like to thank everybody who came down to the Barbers for our food over the last few months, we would certainly not be where we are today without this little hole in the wall.

In the meantime, if anybody is willing to brave the outside world today or tomorrow, come down to the Barbers and see us off ??'