Major Dublin Road Closed And Bus Diversions In Place As Suspected Pipe Bomb Found

A suspect device has been found near The Black Forge Inn in Walkinstown, 98FM reports.

Drimnagh Road has been closed in both directions as a result. The device is believed to be a pipe bomb and was found in a building near the pub this afternoon.

Garda incident on Drimnagh rd . Closed in both directions. Inbound divert to walkinstown rd. outbound divert to Errigal rd. expect delays. — Traffic Mgmt. Centre (@DCCTraffic) February 21, 2018

Dublin Traffic Update - Drimnagh Road closed, local diversions in place — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 21, 2018

Dublin Bus has posted the following update on diversions as a result of the road closure.