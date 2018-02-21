Dublin

Major Dublin Road Closed And Bus Diversions In Place As Suspected Pipe Bomb Found

Here's everything you need to know...

Garda

A suspect device has been found near The Black Forge Inn in Walkinstown, 98FM reports. 

Drimnagh Road has been closed in both directions as a result. The device is believed to be a pipe bomb and was found in a building near the pub this afternoon. 

Screen Shot 2018 02 21 At 14 44 45

Dublin Bus has posted the following update on diversions as a result of the road closure. 

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Major Dublin Road Closed And Bus Diversions In Place As Suspected Pipe Bomb Found
Major Dublin Road Closed And Bus Diversions In Place As Suspected Pipe Bomb Found
The Speed Limit On The New Luas Cross-City Is Shockingly Low
The Speed Limit On The New Luas Cross-City Is Shockingly Low
The Donald Trump Mural In The City Has Been Replaced By A True Dublin Legend
The Donald Trump Mural In The City Has Been Replaced By A True Dublin Legend
Dublin Drivers Are The Biggest Hypocrites In Ireland And The UK According To A New Study
Dublin Drivers Are The Biggest Hypocrites In Ireland And The UK According To A New Study
Dublin Shoplifter's Bike Theft Is Nearest Thing To The Young Offenders That You'll Get In Real Life
Dublin Shoplifter's Bike Theft Is Nearest Thing To The Young Offenders That You'll Get In Real Life
Lost Dog Reunited With Dublin Owner Over One Year After It Went Missing
Lost Dog Reunited With Dublin Owner Over One Year After It Went Missing
Two Dublin KFC Stores Have Had To Close For The Most Bizarre Reason
Two Dublin KFC Stores Have Had To Close For The Most Bizarre Reason
This Famous Dublin Pub Is To Be Renamed This Weekend - And You Might Not Like The New Name
This Famous Dublin Pub Is To Be Renamed This Weekend - And You Might Not Like The New Name
The 22 Dublin Postcodes Ranked By Pros And Cons
The 22 Dublin Postcodes Ranked By Pros And Cons
Dublin Fire Brigade Has Informed The Nation Of A Unique 'Phenomenon' Known As a 'Gincident'
Dublin Fire Brigade Has Informed The Nation Of A Unique 'Phenomenon' Known As a 'Gincident'
This Is Still The Best Sunday Brunch In The Whole Of Dublin
This Is Still The Best Sunday Brunch In The Whole Of Dublin
10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
This Luxurious Chinese Restaurant Is Perfect For Your Next Date Night
Food and Drink

This Luxurious Chinese Restaurant Is Perfect For Your Next Date Night
The Donald Trump Mural In The City Has Been Replaced By A True Dublin Legend
Dublin

The Donald Trump Mural In The City Has Been Replaced By A True Dublin Legend
These Four Dublin Restaurants Are Doing 2-for-1 Lunches Today and Tomorrow
News

These Four Dublin Restaurants Are Doing 2-for-1 Lunches Today and Tomorrow
Transport Minister Says Luas Is A 'Victim Of Its Own Success'
News

Transport Minister Says Luas Is A 'Victim Of Its Own Success'

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
Food and Drink

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
News

A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
News

Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin