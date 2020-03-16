Mak at D6 will be donating all drive-thru service fees to charity.

In a statement posted to their Instagram account, Mak at D6 revealed that they'll be matching all drive-thru services fees and giving the money raised to charity.

Making the tough decision to close the restaurant to the public until further notice, the drive-thru collection and Deliveroo delivery services will remain open.

"We will continue to offer our Drive-Thru collection and Deliveroo delivery service. This measure is strictly in line with The Department of HEalth's publication on 'Updated measures in Response to COVID-19 (Cronoavirus)' with regards to social distancing and will be under constant review by Mak Management over the coming days and weeks."

Anyone looking to avail of the service just needs to order their food and pay by card over the phone. Give the restaurant a call once you're outside and a member of staff will drop your takeaway out to your car.

A €1 fee will be applied to all drive-thru collections which Mak will match and donate to the ALONE charity. Working to care for the elderly, it comes at a time when it is more important than ever to look out for the vulnerable people in our community.

Running daily from 5pm to 9:30pm, it's a great way to continue supporting the local F+B industry.