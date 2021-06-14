Make a date in Dublin 8 this summer with this eclectic weekend menu

Roe & Co are collaborating with six local restaurants this summer to bring you D-8te, an exciting and eclectic mix of food carefully matched up with delicious Roe & Co cocktails.

Hosted in their outdoor Cocktail Village, D-8te will run across 12 weekends, Thursday - Sunday from June to August, with menus changing every two weeks. So lots of chances to sample some delish local food and enjoy a few expertly mixed beverages while you're at it.

They kicked off the event last weekend with this stunning picnic menu from Spitalfields, the only pub in Ireland to have been awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2021 if you don't mind. You still have a chance to try out this menu this coming weekend, so get booking!

Up next is a menu from Camden Street fave Pickle, who will be bringing the colour and heat of India to D-8te with a menu of regional Indian dishes prepared by award winning chef Sunil Ghai.

Bahay is up next with an array of bold, zingy Filipino flavours including this INSANE bbq chicken:

Followed by Ranelagh fave Nightmarket, who will be serving up a delicious regional Thai menu paired to perfection with Roe & Co cocktails.

Matsu Ramen chef Ken Komatsu is up next with some of the best sushi and ramen Dublin has to offer:

Then closing out the summer is Lil Portie with their Caribbean menu with a Latin twist, using lots of locally sourced Irish ingredients.

So there you go! 11 more chances this summer to get your pals together and enjoy some of the finest food and drink Dublin has to offer, in a gorge outdoor setting. Find out more about booking your food adventure here.

Header image via: Instagram/Roe & Co

