Make a date in Dublin 8 this summer with this eclectic weekend menu

By Fiona Frawley

June 14, 2021 at 10:19am

Share:
Make a date in Dublin 8 this summer with this eclectic weekend menu

Roe & Co are collaborating with six local restaurants this summer to bring you D-8te, an exciting and eclectic mix of food carefully matched up with delicious Roe & Co cocktails.

Hosted in their outdoor Cocktail Village, D-8te will run across 12 weekends, Thursday - Sunday from June to August, with menus changing every two weeks. So lots of chances to sample some delish local food and enjoy a few expertly mixed beverages while you're at it.

They kicked off the event last weekend with this stunning picnic menu from Spitalfields, the only pub in Ireland to have been awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2021 if you don't mind. You still have a chance to try out this menu this coming weekend, so get booking!

Up next is a menu from Camden Street fave Pickle, who will be bringing the colour and heat of India to D-8te with a menu of regional Indian dishes prepared by award winning chef Sunil Ghai.

Bahay is up next with an array of bold, zingy Filipino flavours including this INSANE bbq chicken:

Followed by Ranelagh fave Nightmarket, who will be serving up a delicious regional Thai menu paired to perfection with Roe & Co cocktails.

Matsu Ramen chef Ken Komatsu is up next with some of the best sushi and ramen Dublin has to offer:

Then closing out the summer is Lil Portie with their Caribbean menu with a Latin twist, using lots of locally sourced Irish ingredients.

So there you go! 11 more chances this summer to get your pals together and enjoy some of the finest food and drink Dublin has to offer, in a gorge outdoor setting. Find out more about booking your food adventure here. 

Header image via: Instagram/Roe & Co 

READ NEXT: Reservations for Chapter One open on Monday as reopening date announced

Share:

Latest articles

PICS: People were loving the newly-pedestrianised Dublin over the weekend

Attention egg lovers - A new egg sandwich joint has opened up in George's Street Arcade

Football fans are going to love these brand new Cadbury chocolate bars

Six unique Dublin experiences we bet you haven't tried

You may also love

PICS: People were loving the newly-pedestrianised Dublin over the weekend

Capel Street pedestrianisation begins this weekend

Pearse and Tara Street stations will both be closed this weekend

This healthy treats company has reinvented the (wagon) wheel for everyone's fave Dublin pub

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.