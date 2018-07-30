A Big Change Is Coming To This Famous Store On Grafton Street

It's one of the first shops that shouts out at you as you walk down the very famous and very busy Grafton Street and it's about to get a makeover inside.

The Irish Times is reporting that McDonald's will get rid of its coffee-house style McCafé brand from its Dublin location.

The McCafé will be removed and instead, planning permission for communal seating and "tablet tables" will be submitted.

As well as this, there will be changes made to the kitchen, ground floor and first floor in a move that will see the company complete a "digital makeover" worth over a €1m.

Lovers of the McCafé will still be able to get the brand's food and drink from the Grafton Street store.

The Grafton Street McDonald's was the first of the food franchises to open in Dublin and in fact Ireland for that matter.

It opened its doors on May 1977 and was also the first place in Europe to introduce the first McCafé in Europe.

Will you be sad to see the McCafé go? Let us know in the comments.

