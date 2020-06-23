Close

McGowans: "Our famous party atmosphere will be back on June 29"

By James Fenton

June 23, 2020 at 12:02pm

McGowans of Phibsboro is just one of the establishments preparing to open on June 29 as part of phase 3 of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Back in March, McGowans closed its doors as Ireland began its battle to combat the spread of Covid-19. Now, over 14 weeks later, the northside's most popular nightspot is preparing to welcome its clientele back in once more.

Phase 3 of Ireland's revised roadmap allows for pubs that serve food to reopen, with a number of provisions that are outlined here. McGowans is one of those places where people will be able to enjoy a bite to eat and a catch-up with friends from next Monday but food isn't all that there is to look forward to, as Ciara McGowan explained to Lovin Dublin: "We pride ourselves in having a great food menu in place already which will be a big part of reopening, but we are also going to make sure the shots, cocktails and drinks are flowing as it would be as usual on a night out in McGowans."

Under the guidelines, each party will only be allowed to stay for one hour and 45 minutes. McGowans is renowned for its party atmosphere though and while it's clear that things aren't going to be exactly as they were for the next while, Ciara assures us that the team will be doing their utmost to replicate the pre-crisis atmosphere as best they can: "We are also going to be opening with a party atmosphere, while ensuring that social distancing is in place, with our usual McGowans background music, lighting and everything else that makes Mc Gowans a unique venue. We want the experience to be as similar to a pre-Covid McGowans visit as possible, while keeping in line with guidelines from the government."

The Phibsboro venue has always been known for its innovation and its singles nights are the stuff of legend on the northside. Many a relationship has begun on the McGowans dancefloor and Ciara tells us that the singletons of Dublin should watch this space, saying: "We have a plan up our sleeve which we'll keep quiet for the moment but singles will still be able to mingle in McGowans!"

Sounds intriguing. Ciara added: "We have lots of bookings coming in for the next few weeks, but we will also cater for the last-minute bookings for those who aren’t as organised, so don’t hesitate to give us a shout any day if you’re planning a McGowans visit."

To book your spot at McGowans over the coming weeks, call 01 8306606, email [email protected], or visit the McGowans website.

