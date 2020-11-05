Close

Meltdown shares sneak peek at second Dublin venue opening tomorrow

By Sarah Finnan

November 5, 2020 at 2:43pm

Winedown - like Meltdown, but with more wine... now that's something we can get on board with.

Whispers of a second Meltdown location have been swirling around for a couple of weeks now but those whispers have since turned to shouts of joy and we can confirm that owners will be opening the doors to the new venue tomorrow.

Also finally revealing the inside scoop on Winedown, it sounds like the place will specialise in wine and small plates. Located at the new Meltdown location, Winedown will officially open once lockdown restrictions have been lifted however the second restaurant will be up an running as of tomorrow. Operating as a takeaway only - for now - it will have the same menu as the Leeson Street Meltdown so expect more of the same epic toasties, pastries and coffee.

"@winedowndublin will be opening when the lockdown restrictions end and we cannot wait for you all to see our amazing interior and try our insane new menu developed by @chef_maeve !

"Very exciting times! Enjoy the sneak peak of Winedown."

Wine not call down, eh? He he, ha ha.

Header image via Instagram/Meltdown

