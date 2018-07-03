PICS: Motorists Asked To Avoid North Dublin Area As Firefighters Deal With Several Incidents
The M1 and M50 are affected...
Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene of a grass fire on the Oscar Traynor Road in Coolock this afternoon.
The M1 and M50 are being affected by smoke as a result. DFB have also asked motorists to avoid the Port Tunnel as they attend a collision.
We've firefighters responding to grass on fire Oscar Traynor Rd Coolock, traffic on #M1 affected by smoke. 3 fire engines on way #Dublin #fire #Heatwave #HeatwaveIreland #smoke @DCCTraffic @aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/R5LAD7zlkm— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 3, 2018
There are now 4 pumps and a District Officer on scene at the #OscarTraynorRd fire. It is wide spread with smoke possibly affecting the #M1 and #M50. @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic @GardaTraffic pic.twitter.com/2QCxzF1Gfx— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 3, 2018
We are enroute to an #RTC on the #M1 Northbound outside the Port Tunnel. Avoid the area! Smoke is affecting visibility in the whole area. We are taking dozens of 999/112 calls for the fires.@aaroadwatch @M50Dublin @GardaTraffic @DCCTraffic— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 3, 2018
Several units of Dublin Fire Brigade are at both scenes as well at a separate fire at Clonshaugh Industrial Estate.
The high volume environmental unit is enroute to the #OscarTraynorRoad fire. We also have a separate fire in #Clonshaugh Ind Est. Visibility is compromised on the #M1 / #M50. @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic @M50Dublin @GardaTraffic pic.twitter.com/6otIdNLwg9— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 3, 2018
People in the area are advised to close all windows and doors.
Anyone downwind of the smoke should close your windows and doors. Do you know anyone vulnerable in that area? Ring or text them to close their windows. And take the washing in!— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 3, 2018
Our drone is on scene helping direct firefighting operations #OscarTraynorRd https://t.co/6ZDQmcMOtb
Comments