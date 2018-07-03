PICS: Motorists Asked To Avoid North Dublin Area As Firefighters Deal With Several Incidents

Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene of a grass fire on the Oscar Traynor Road in Coolock this afternoon.

The M1 and M50 are being affected by smoke as a result. DFB have also asked motorists to avoid the Port Tunnel as they attend a collision.

There are now 4 pumps and a District Officer on scene at the #OscarTraynorRd fire. It is wide spread with smoke possibly affecting the #M1 and #M50. @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic @GardaTraffic pic.twitter.com/2QCxzF1Gfx — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 3, 2018

We are enroute to an #RTC on the #M1 Northbound outside the Port Tunnel. Avoid the area! Smoke is affecting visibility in the whole area. We are taking dozens of 999/112 calls for the fires.@aaroadwatch @M50Dublin @GardaTraffic @DCCTraffic — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 3, 2018

Several units of Dublin Fire Brigade are at both scenes as well at a separate fire at Clonshaugh Industrial Estate.

People in the area are advised to close all windows and doors.