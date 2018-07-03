Dublin

PICS: Motorists Asked To Avoid North Dublin Area As Firefighters Deal With Several Incidents

The M1 and M50 are affected...

Screen Shot 2018 07 03 At 14 36 19

Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene of a grass fire on the Oscar Traynor Road in Coolock this afternoon.

The M1 and M50 are being affected by smoke as a result. DFB have also asked motorists to avoid the Port Tunnel as they attend a collision.

Several units of Dublin Fire Brigade are at both scenes as well at a separate fire at Clonshaugh Industrial Estate.

People in the area are advised to close all windows and doors.

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

