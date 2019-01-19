"It Makes Perfect Sense" - TD Calls For A New Bus Route That Could Be A Game Changer

Anyone who has ever landed in Dublin Airport in the middle of the night will know all about the hassle of trying to get home. If you have nobody kind enough to pick you up, you could well end up paying a fortune for a taxi in order to reach your cosy bed.

That could all be a thing of the past if Fine Gael TD Noel Rock gets his way. After the introduction of a 24-bus service in Cork caused consternation in the capital, Rock is calling on the National Transport Authority to prioritise a round-the-clock route from the centre of Dublin to the airport.

He told FM104 that "It truly is a 24 hour economy up there," before adding "It makes perfect sense for the city centre and Dublin Airport to be connected by a public bus service 24 hours a day."

If Rock does manage to twist the arm of the NTA, there would certainly be plenty of weary air passengers thanking him for it. Currently, the Airlink service from the airport operates from 4.45am to 12.30am seven days a week.

