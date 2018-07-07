500 New Homes Included In New Dublin Stadium Proposal

The plans are part of a regeneration of the area...

St. Patrick's Athletic Football Club has included plans for 500 new homes in its new stadium proposal, the Irish Independent reports.

Plans for the new 12,000 seat stadium, with the working title of the Richmond Arena, were announced back in April and have now been widened to include the apartments as part of a regeneration of Inchicore. If the scheme gets the go-ahead, 50% of the homes would be designated as social and affordable.

The original announcement in April stated that state-of-the art retail, leisure and community facilities would also be included.

