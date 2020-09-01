New Phil Lynott mural in his hometown

Phil Lynott is the latest well-known face to be immortalised in paint, appearing in a mural on an electrical box out in his hometown of Crumlin.

Part of the 'Dublin Canvas Colour in the County' initiative, the project intends to bring flashes of colour and creativity to everyday objects in the city. Their motto? 'Less grey, more play'.

The colourful electrical boxes have gone down a treat with Dubliners who have delighted at the colourful masterpieces since they first began cropping up back in 2015.

Sharing a look at her latest creation, artist Aine Macken gave Twitter a peek at her finished Philo mural in all its glory.

''One of Our Own', my new @DublinCanvas box funded by @DubCityCouncil of legend #PhilLynott in his hometown #Crumlin. Hope you like it!! So many lovely beeps & roars of 'Philo', along with the many lovely people who stopped to chat. Hope it brightens your day if you see it!'

Located at the Stannaway entrance to Sundrive Park in Crumlin, one described it as a 'brillo nod to Philo'. Right you are Caroline.

Brillo nod to Philo! 💚 https://t.co/va9baXjwr4 — Caroline E Farrell (@CarolineAuthor) September 1, 2020

A welcome addition to the local area, it looks like the boys are back in town... or at least Phil Lynott is.

Header image via Twitter/Aine Macken

READ NEXT: Honorary Irishman Matt Damon is back in Dublin