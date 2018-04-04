Good News - A New Radio Station Has Launched In Dublin

You just know that curiosity is going to make you tune in...

Make room, make room, brand, spanking new radio station for the glorious capital is coming through.

There is a catch to this broadcasting service however, it's only hanging around for a couple of days.

Radio Today has confirmed that Not for Profit Autism Radio is now broadcasting from its west Dublin studio on frequency 105.2fm.

The service is celebrating World Autism Awareness Day with programmes until April 8th and again from April 23rd to April 29th.

The new station is a joint effort between Autism Ireland and Heartbeat FM Radio Services.

G4S has provided office and studio space for the duration of the project whilst Heartbeat is providing all broadcasting related training and management free of charge.

Samantha Judge, CEO, Autism Ireland, said: “Autism Ireland is delighted to collaborate on this exciting radio broadcast which will deliver so much valuable information to the autism community."

"Autism Radio is dedicated to raising public awareness about Autism, and helping individuals, families, and society cope with struggles of this disorder. Our mission is to raise funds and distribute them to families in need who are dealing with the Autism Spectrum Disorder. We are committed to raising the funds necessary to support these goals."

You can listen to the radio station by switching the dial to 105.2 or by clicking here, you can listen online.

READ NEXT: PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues

A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here