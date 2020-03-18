New use for Bingo Loco vans helping the Dublin housebound

The Bingo Loco vans will be out and about over the next few weeks to help people who are housebound.

If there's one positive thing to come out of all this, it's seeing the way that Irish people across the country have banded together. We're resilient by nature and if there's one thing we know how to do, it's look out for our own.

Businesses around Ireland have been volunteering their services, using their extra stock and equipment to help people in any way they can.

Many would say that bingo is the only link between Bingo Loco and the elderly and that even at that it's a stretch - my grandparents are definitely used to a far quieter form of the game - but organisers aren't letting that stop them from looking out for the most vulnerable members of our society.

Posting a photo of the company van to Instagram a couple of days ago, it was captioned:

"We'll be sending our van on the road around Dublin to support those who are reluctant/unable to go to the supermarkets, to collect their shopping for them. If you know of anyone who benefit from this, please DM us to arrange.

Stay safe out there folks, and do what you can to help those around you."

Speaking to William Meara of Bingo Loco, he told Lovin Dublin:

"There's no point sitting around and being sad that our business has ground to a complete halt. It has for everyone and it hurts like hell.

The events industry is full of people who are used to solving logistical problems, working with people and under intense pressure.

Add to that the fact that we have a fleet of vans that usually deploy shows nationwide and a giant warehouse full of storage, and there is something there that can be used to help people."

Commenting that they're in talks with a couple of charities on how best to help people, he finished by saying:

"It keeps us busy and it's good to show the community that helps us to get to where we are that we give a damn."

Not alone in wanting to help out, staff have been blown away by the sheer amount of people who have offered their assistance.

You love to see it.