"A New Way To Enjoy A Live Show" - New Vicar Street Hotel Gets Go-Ahead

The decision has been met with opposition

Shutterstock 555733318

Dublin City Council has given the green light to a new 185-bedroom hotel at Vicar Street, the Irish Independent reports.

The eight-storey building will be the work of developer Harry Crosbie and has been given the go-ahead despite opposition to the project.

The new venture is expected to create 80 jobs and, according to a spokesman for Mr. Crosbie, it will "create a new way for the public to enjoy a live show."

It will also include a 'rock and room' package which will provide tickets, a room, a meal and membership to a new private club in the new hotel.

A number of local residents have lodged complaints against the plan and appeals can be made to An Bórd Pleanála.

