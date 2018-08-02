This Famous Clothing Store Giant To Open Its Doors On Henry Street

It'll be open just in time for Christmas 2018.

We can already imagine the absolutely scenes that are going to take place when this opens its doors just before Crimbo.

The Irish Times has confirmed that a new four-storey high street giant will open up a new store in Dublin.

Next will take up residency at 7-9 Henry Street - the home of the Arnotts store - according to building owners Fitzwilliam Real Estate Capital.

This means that they will be leaving their current location at Jervis Shopping Centre.

The new building will be just over 35,000 sq ft and will cost the company about €1.8 to rent.

A spokesperson for the building owners, managing director Noel Smyth told the publication that:

“Presently we are involved in a number of proposed new developments and enhancements in the greater area around Henry Street, both retail and residential, which will continue to reinvigorate the north inner city, giving thousands of consumers new reasons to shop, work and live here.”

In Dublin alone, Next currently has stores in Blackrock, Dundrum, Jervis Centre, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Pavillion Shopping Centre, West End Retail Park and Carrickmines.

READ NEXT: WATCH: The Sequel To 'Dublin The Musical' Is Here And The Video Will Have You In Fits Laughing

The importance of Demi Lovato's honesty about addiction... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here