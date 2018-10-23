PICS: This World Famous Television Star Was In Dublin Last Night And Fell In Love With Tayto

And she soon realised that she made a mistake by not choosing cheese and onion

Amazing home cooking legend, Nigella Lawson was in the capital on Monday night and tried one of the most iconic foods that Dublin and Ireland has to offer.

She was in Dublin as part of a live talk with food writer Niamh Shields at the National Concert Hall.

She was feeling a bit peckish at the break and there was only one food that was going to get her through.

A nice packet of crisps, Taytos to be more precise.

You may be thinking, what the eff was she doing with a pack of Salt and Vinegar and why didn't she choose the 'original' Tayto.

Well you see, Nigella already had her cheese fix earlier in the day and didn't want to over do it but as she told a fan on her Twitter, she soon found out that Cheese and Onion are in fact superior.

At an evening with Nigella Lawson and she just said “I’m really into ghee at the moment. I love the taste of ghee.” The whole place erupted 😂 I can’t. @eatlikeagirl then let her know ‘gee’ means something else in Ireland... pic.twitter.com/fJHT0PCLx8 — Spooky Bitch Kavanagh (@JamesKavanagh_) October 22, 2018

Has to be the original cheese and onion Nigella! #Taytofail — Ian Flanagan (@drianflanagan) October 22, 2018

Even Mr. Tayto was delighted to meet the television star stating the pleasure was all his, the charmer!

The interview with Shields was part of a celebration for the 20th year anniversary of Lawson's first book: 'How to Eat: The Pleasures and Principles of Good Food'.

James Kavanagh was just one of the many people who were packed into the event on Monday night.

