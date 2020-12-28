Nine New Year's restaurant kits to try out this year

New Year's Eve is just a matter of days away, but as with most other occasions this year, we'll be spending it at home on the couch. That may not sound all that exciting, but there's no reason that staying home has to mean boring and one way to spice things up (pun intended) is with one of these New Year's restaurant kits.

Save yourself the hassle of spending the day in the kitchen and show local businesses some love at the same time - a win-win. Here are nine different New Year's restaurant kits to choose from.

777

Nothing says New Year's like a margarita or two and 777 are positively famous for theirs.

The Big Romance

Maybe you've already got the food part covered and it's just drinks you're after in which case The Big Romance has you covered.

China Sichuan

We've officially reached that weird in-between part of Christmas and New Year's... which probably means that you're sick to the teeth of leftovers. Opt for one of China Sichuan's home kits to put an end to the turkey and ham combo for good.

That's Amore

Italian food is definitely my definition of amore. If you're looking to start 2021 off on the right foot, pasta is the way to do it.

Bang Restaurant

A Michelin guide restaurant, Bang has a special New Year's menu that includes a starter, choice of main and a dessert.

Uno Pizza

Fancy an at-home pizza party? Course ya do. Reopening on the 30th, Uno's kits are available for delivery in Dublin, Bray and Greystones.

Mr Fox

Ring in the New Year with the help of Mr Fox and their delish December menu which includes sourdough baguette, charcuterie and rhubarb and almond trifle choux buns.

Back to Dine

Back to Dine is a new collaborative project between high-end chefs that aims to "elevate the dine-at-home box" and if ever there was a reason for something special, surely an end to 2020 qualifies?

Mulberry Garden

Four courses straight from the Mulberry Garden kitchens to your empty plate. I won't lie... my eyes went straight to the sticky toffee pudding.

What tickles your fancy?

Header image via Instagram/Uno Pizza/777 Dublin