Dublin

'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'

Let's put the debate to bed...

Screen Shot 2018 03 08 At 20 54 08

Forgive me Father, for I have sinned. 

Having spent two thirds of my life living north of the Liffey, I committed the ultimate Dublin sin a couple of years back and began renting across the river. Joking aside, the move has been nothing short of pleasurable but it has got me thinking about the age-old debate that has plagued the capital for generations.  

Screen Shot 2018 03 08 At 21 38 28

Northside v Southside can be best described as a friendly rivalry which can bubble over the surface the odd time. Case in point, a tongue-in-cheek snowball fight that was arranged on Facebook during the height of Storm Emma. But when it comes down to it, which side of the Liffey is actually better? To find the answer I thought the fairest way would be to take some of the most important criteria and pit them against each other to determine who the true champions of Dublin are. 

Let battle commence...

Shopping

Henry Street or Grafton Street is a pretty tough choice so it has to come down to the two behemoth shopping centres on either side of the Liffey. The free parking in Blanchardstown just edges out Dundrum. 

Northside 1 Southside 0

Screen Shot 2018 03 08 At 21 26 40

Nightlife

While the Northside has plenty of great pubs of its own, it's no secret that most weekend revellers flock south of the Liffey for their late night festivities.

Northside 1 Southside 1

Screen Shot 2018 03 08 At 21 28 28

Parks

Bushy Park, Marlay Park, Herbert Park. Southsiders are no strangers to a bit of green space but none of it compares to the vastness of the Phoenix Park. It's the largest enclosed park in Europe don't you know?

Northside 2 Southside 1

Screen Shot 2018 03 08 At 21 31 20

Transport

Now that Luas has made it's way further into the Northside things have improved but there's a long way to go before it has the same kind of service as the south. Metro North, anyone?

Northside 2 Southside 2

Screen Shot 2018 03 08 At 21 32 36

Sport

Summer days at Croker vs the Lansdowne Roar at the Aviva Stadium on a big international matchday. Hard to call but GAA HQ would have to edge it given its history, atmosphere and the sheer size of the place. Plus the Northside is home to Bohemian FC, without doubt the coolest football club in the city. 

Northside 3 Southside 2

Screen Shot 2018 03 08 At 21 34 03

Canals

Each side has got a grand stretch of waterway to call their own with the Royal Canal stretching far into the north and the Grand Canal lining the streets of the south. 

As a born and bred Northsider, you can't beat the view of Croker as you stroll into town, saying hello to Brendan Behan on the way. Sorry, Patrick Kavanagh. Only one winner here.

Northside 4 Southside 2

Food 

Gorgeous restaurants dot the streets of the capital but it's fair to say most of the best ones are south of the river. 

Northside 4 Southside 3

Last but not least... House Prices

A recent report by Daft tells you everything you need to know about which side of Dublin is cheaper to buy on. (images below) 

Northside 5 Southside 3

Screen Shot 2018 03 08 At 21 09 47
Screen Shot 2018 03 08 At 21 10 05

So, having lived on both sides of the Liffey, there's only one winner for me. The Northside takes home the prize and of course I'm not biased at all. Are you in agreement and what criteria have I left out? Let me have it in the comments.

READ NEXT: Here Are Nine Unbelievable Places To Get Pizza In Dublin In 2018

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

northside southside house prices Dublin Restaurants
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
PICS: There Are Thousands Of People Marching To Repeal The Eighth In Dublin Right Now
PICS: There Are Thousands Of People Marching To Repeal The Eighth In Dublin Right Now
People Are Reviewing The Book Of Kells Negatively To Highlight Flat Fee Repeat Costs In Trinity
People Are Reviewing The Book Of Kells Negatively To Highlight Flat Fee Repeat Costs In Trinity
There Is Currently A Massive Designer Sample Sale Happening In Dublin Right Now
There Is Currently A Massive Designer Sample Sale Happening In Dublin Right Now
The New 'Afternoon Delights' At The Stella Theatre Is The Ultimate Bestie Date
The New 'Afternoon Delights' At The Stella Theatre Is The Ultimate Bestie Date
This Girl Helped A Stranger When He Had A Serious Seizure On Dublin Bus And She Needs To Be Found
This Girl Helped A Stranger When He Had A Serious Seizure On Dublin Bus And She Needs To Be Found
Bewley's Are Reopening Their Upper Floors On Grafton Street
Bewley's Are Reopening Their Upper Floors On Grafton Street
There Will Be Water Restrictions In Over 100 Dublin Areas Until Thursday Morning
There Will Be Water Restrictions In Over 100 Dublin Areas Until Thursday Morning
10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
Lidl Plan To Demolish Remainder Of Building At Fortunestown Store
Lidl Plan To Demolish Remainder Of Building At Fortunestown Store
This "Free Gaff" Is Holding One Of Dublin's Biggest And Longest Ever House Parties
This "Free Gaff" Is Holding One Of Dublin's Biggest And Longest Ever House Parties
A Famous Dublin Pub Is Changing Its Name For The Second Time In Three Weeks
A Famous Dublin Pub Is Changing Its Name For The Second Time In Three Weeks
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
Dublin

'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
PICS: There Are Thousands Of People Marching To Repeal The Eighth In Dublin Right Now
Dublin

PICS: There Are Thousands Of People Marching To Repeal The Eighth In Dublin Right Now
People Are Reviewing The Book Of Kells Negatively To Highlight Flat Fee Repeat Costs In Trinity
Dublin

People Are Reviewing The Book Of Kells Negatively To Highlight Flat Fee Repeat Costs In Trinity
The Strypes Are Playing An Intimate Gig In Rathmines Later Tonight
Entertainment

The Strypes Are Playing An Intimate Gig In Rathmines Later Tonight

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
News

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
News

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
News

A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
Food and Drink

There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin