Dublin

This Issue Is Certain To Stir The Northside V Southside Rivalry In Dublin Once Again

A rivalry that runs deep.

Dublin Map Jan 24

This is (probably) the best way to explain the Oasis vs Blur battle of the mid 90s in non-musical terms.

You either love the southside of the capital, or you love the northside. There's no in between. There's no 'they both have their pros and their cons'.

No. 

You either want to Live Forever in Foxrock or live in a house, a very big house in Clontarf. 

Well, the latest addition in the North v South battle of the capital is here and it's all over planter boxes.

According to RTÉ, there has been rows after complaints that Dublin's northside was given "inferior planter boxes" for trees and plants compared to their neighbours on the southside.

This suggestion comes after Dublin City Council recently installed planter boxes at the top of both Grafton Street (southside) and Henry Street (northside) both costing €50,000. 

North City councillor Nial Ring (Independent) says that the boxes in Henry Street are rusty and "look like they were thrown together by a first year metalwork" student while the ones in Grafton Street have "beautiful veneer wood."

He went on to add that the situation summed up the "attitude in the city council - a northside/southside divide."

The city council has denied that there was any discrimination and stated that there was no significant cost difference between the types of boxes in the north and south of Dublin.

The rivalry goes on...

READ NEXT: 10 Ways To Boost Your Child's Confidence While They're Growing Up

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
This Issue Is Certain To Stir The Northside V Southside Rivalry In Dublin Once Again
This Issue Is Certain To Stir The Northside V Southside Rivalry In Dublin Once Again
New Report Reveals What Dublin Will Be Like In 2040
New Report Reveals What Dublin Will Be Like In 2040
A Dubliner Successfully Walked Away With €165K Instead Of €45 From Euromillions Draw
A Dubliner Successfully Walked Away With €165K Instead Of €45 From Euromillions Draw
Dublin Teenager Listed On Forbes’ '30 Under 30' List For 2018
Dublin Teenager Listed On Forbes’ '30 Under 30' List For 2018
WATCH: This Dublin 'Movie Trailer' About Renting Is So Accurate That It's Painfully Funny
WATCH: This Dublin 'Movie Trailer' About Renting Is So Accurate That It's Painfully Funny
This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users
This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users
One Of Dublin's Most Famous Pubs Has Gotten Into Major Trouble
One Of Dublin's Most Famous Pubs Has Gotten Into Major Trouble
Dublin Man Becomes Hero In Australia After Bravely Saving Drowning Person Who Suffered Heart Attack
Dublin Man Becomes Hero In Australia After Bravely Saving Drowning Person Who Suffered Heart Attack
Irish Rail Services Suspended Through Harmonstown Due To "Tragic Incident"
Irish Rail Services Suspended Through Harmonstown Due To "Tragic Incident"
One Of The Stars Of 'Tallafornia' Will Appear On The Next Episode Of 'First Dates Ireland'
One Of The Stars Of 'Tallafornia' Will Appear On The Next Episode Of 'First Dates Ireland'
The Dublin Hotel Who Clashed With A 'Social Media Influencer' Is Now Running A Hilarious Competition
The Dublin Hotel Who Clashed With A 'Social Media Influencer' Is Now Running A Hilarious Competition
PIC: A Dublin Hotel Owner Is Sending An Invoice To THAT 'Social Media Influencer' After Online Controversy
PIC: A Dublin Hotel Owner Is Sending An Invoice To THAT 'Social Media Influencer' After Online Controversy
10 Ways To Boost Your Child's Confidence While They're Growing Up
Sponsored

10 Ways To Boost Your Child's Confidence While They're Growing Up
New Report Reveals What Dublin Will Be Like In 2040
Dublin

New Report Reveals What Dublin Will Be Like In 2040
'Social Influencer' Reveals She Received Death Threats After Spat With Dublin Hotel Owner
News

'Social Influencer' Reveals She Received Death Threats After Spat With Dublin Hotel Owner
This Grim Studio Apartment In Town For €1,300 A Month Has People Snappin'
Lifestyle

This Grim Studio Apartment In Town For €1,300 A Month Has People Snappin'

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Dublin Gang 'The Pesties' Turning Into "Proper Crime Gang" And Targeting These Areas
News

Dublin Gang 'The Pesties' Turning Into "Proper Crime Gang" And Targeting These Areas
Ireland's First Ever Gin Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Spring
Food and Drink

Ireland's First Ever Gin Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Spring

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin