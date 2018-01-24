This Issue Is Certain To Stir The Northside V Southside Rivalry In Dublin Once Again

This is (probably) the best way to explain the Oasis vs Blur battle of the mid 90s in non-musical terms.

You either love the southside of the capital, or you love the northside. There's no in between. There's no 'they both have their pros and their cons'.

No.

You either want to Live Forever in Foxrock or live in a house, a very big house in Clontarf.

Well, the latest addition in the North v South battle of the capital is here and it's all over planter boxes.

According to RTÉ, there has been rows after complaints that Dublin's northside was given "inferior planter boxes" for trees and plants compared to their neighbours on the southside.

This suggestion comes after Dublin City Council recently installed planter boxes at the top of both Grafton Street (southside) and Henry Street (northside) both costing €50,000.

North City councillor Nial Ring (Independent) says that the boxes in Henry Street are rusty and "look like they were thrown together by a first year metalwork" student while the ones in Grafton Street have "beautiful veneer wood."

He went on to add that the situation summed up the "attitude in the city council - a northside/southside divide."

The city council has denied that there was any discrimination and stated that there was no significant cost difference between the types of boxes in the north and south of Dublin.

The rivalry goes on...

READ NEXT: 10 Ways To Boost Your Child's Confidence While They're Growing Up