Nutbutter 2.0 - Grand Canal favourite has hinted that they're almost ready to open new venue

By Sarah Finnan

September 22, 2020 at 1:33pm

They're back, baby. Well... almost.

Announcing that they're 'officialy coming back' staff at Nutbutter took to social media this afternoon to tease details of their imminent return. Setting pulses racing with their latest, and only, Instagram post - looks like they've done a bit of spring cleaning on their feed - owners confirmed that they're getting ready to throw open their doors once again.

Writing that it's been a 'long journey', one thing kept them going through it all and that was thinking back on all the 'incredible memories' they made with the Nutbutter community over the years.

'We’re so excited to reconnect with our community and to keep doing some good through our passion for healthy & tasty food. During our break, what kept us going was all the incredable memories we all made together! Share your #nutbuttermemories on your stories and tell us what you've missed most.'

First announcing that they'd be moving to a new location back in October of last year, the team later revealed that Nutbutter 2.0 would be a merre 200 metres away from the original building at Grand Canal.

Stay tuned for more details of when we can expect them to fire up their ovens once again. Banana bread and açaí bowls all around I presume, yes?

