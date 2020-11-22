Nutbutter is opening its brand new location tomorrow and we got a first look.

This place is certainly not new news to us.

Everybody has been raving about them since their first location opened.

Earlier this year though, they got the keys to a new location right beside fresh in Grand Canal Dock.

It's been a long time coming but say hello to the new Nubutter:

They are well known for their healthy food and we tried as much as we could.

We got our hands on the Rainbow Pad Thai, Mucho Vegano, and Portobello Asada Tacos.

We also tried two sides.

Squash with feta and house-made peanut rayu and charred corn on the cob with cacao nibs.

Everything was absolutely delicious but the squash side and tacos stood out for us.

Not only was the food great but in true Nutbutter fashion, the decor is on point.

They have not only brought over their two swinging chairs from the old spot, but they have also added another two.

The place is done so well that, when we are allowed, you'll want to stay there all day.

Sitting there, sipping a coffee as you look out at Grand Canal.

Make sure to show the new spot some love.