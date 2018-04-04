PICS: One-Bed Shed To Rent For Ridiculous Amount Of Money In Swords

No, this is not a joke. It's described as a "cosy wooden chalet".

The housing crisis in Dublin is so severe that people are normally willing to take any sort of half decent place they can get, as cheap as they can get it.

But, a shed? really?

REALLY?

The list of questionable buildings going for insane prices on Daft.ie keeps growing as today a shed went up for rent in Swords.

The building - which is described as a "cosy wooden chalet - is going for the eye-watering price of €765 a month to rent.

We know what you're thinking but it's worth having a gawk at the pictures and the description before you go running away.

It has a double-bed bedroom but despite this it is strictly for one person only, so couples thinking of halving the price can think again.

The bedroom has a walk in wardrobe and a bathroom with a shower. There's central heating and a new 36" TV in the Kitchen/Living room area.

"Country setting yet only two minutes walk from Airside Retail Park, Close to Swords village, the Wright Venue, VHI, Tara, Winthrope Clinic and only five minutes drive to the Airport."

You're allowed have pets and there's parking, internet and all your usual appliance jazz.

Still interested? Well step right this way, please...

Are you interested or know anyone who would be? Let us know in the comments. You can find the advertisement for the shed here.

READ NEXT: One Of Dublin's Shopping Centres Is Up For Sale And The Price Tag Is Big

A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here