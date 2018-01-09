One Person Has Been Hospitalised After An Overnight Fire In The City Centre

Five units of Dublin Fire Brigade were at the scene...

A man has been hospitalised after an fire broke out in the city centre overnight.

The Irish Independent reports that the blaze took place at a residential building on Marrowbone Lane in the south of the city centre.

Five units of Dublin Fire Brigade were at the scene within five minutes of the fire breaking out.

There were a number of people in the property and the man was was treated for smoke inhalation.

READ NEXT: Jervis Street's Biggest Clothing Store Is Closing Down After Eight Years