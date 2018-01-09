Dublin

One Person Has Been Hospitalised After An Overnight Fire In The City Centre

Five units of Dublin Fire Brigade were at the scene...

Screen Shot 2018 01 09 At 09 16 04

A man has been hospitalised after an fire broke out in the city centre overnight. 

The Irish Independent reports that the blaze took place at a residential building on Marrowbone Lane in the south of the city centre. 

Five units of Dublin Fire Brigade were at the scene within five minutes of the fire breaking out. 

There were a number of people in the property and the man was was treated for smoke inhalation. 

READ NEXT: Jervis Street's Biggest Clothing Store Is Closing Down After Eight Years

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
One Person Has Been Hospitalised After An Overnight Fire In The City Centre
One Person Has Been Hospitalised After An Overnight Fire In The City Centre
PICS: Some Of You Might Recognise The New Barman At Toners
PICS: Some Of You Might Recognise The New Barman At Toners
Driver Speaks Of Shock As Metal Object Smashes Windscreen On M50
Driver Speaks Of Shock As Metal Object Smashes Windscreen On M50
PICS: Three-Year-Old's Question To Dublin Bus Is Cute But Their Response Is Even Cuter
PICS: Three-Year-Old's Question To Dublin Bus Is Cute But Their Response Is Even Cuter
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Sunday Stroll
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Sunday Stroll
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
The Cat Person In Your Life Will Definitely Want To Apply For This Dublin Job
The Cat Person In Your Life Will Definitely Want To Apply For This Dublin Job
This Footage Of Windy Plane Landings In Dublin During Storm Eleanor Is Pretty Terrifying
This Footage Of Windy Plane Landings In Dublin During Storm Eleanor Is Pretty Terrifying
Dublin Airport's Big Addition Has Been Described As "Value For Money"
Dublin Airport's Big Addition Has Been Described As "Value For Money"
This Mother And Her Adorable Puppies Are The Subject Of An Urgent Foster Appeal
This Mother And Her Adorable Puppies Are The Subject Of An Urgent Foster Appeal
BREAKING: A Man Has Been Injured In A Dublin Shooting This Evening
BREAKING: A Man Has Been Injured In A Dublin Shooting This Evening
Member Of Hutch Family Charged After Stab Attack On Younger Brother
Member Of Hutch Family Charged After Stab Attack On Younger Brother
Jervis Street's Biggest Clothing Store Is Closing Down After Eight Years
News

Jervis Street's Biggest Clothing Store Is Closing Down After Eight Years
PICS: Conor McGregor "Shut Down" Funderland For His Family To Have Fun Last Night
Lifestyle

PICS: Conor McGregor "Shut Down" Funderland For His Family To Have Fun Last Night
This FREE Eight-Week Fitness Programme Will Kickstart Your New Year
Sponsored

This FREE Eight-Week Fitness Programme Will Kickstart Your New Year
PICS: Some Of You Might Recognise The New Barman At Toners
Dublin

PICS: Some Of You Might Recognise The New Barman At Toners

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Dublin

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Dublin

This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
It Looks Like The Rolling Stones Are Set To Announce A Dublin Stadium Gig
Music

It Looks Like The Rolling Stones Are Set To Announce A Dublin Stadium Gig
This Gorgeous Dublin House Is Now Top Of Our Lust List
Lifestyle

This Gorgeous Dublin House Is Now Top Of Our Lust List

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin