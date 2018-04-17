Dublin

Opium On Wexford Street Is In Big Trouble With Dublin City Council

Its multi-million euro makeover has gotten them in hot water.

Opium April

If you've been passing up and down by Wexford Street in the last couple of months, you'll have noticed some major renovations taking place at Opium. 

The self described "pan-Asian Restaurant, cocktail bar and nightlife destination" shut its doors in May 2017 and reopened at the start of the year following a revamp which was in the region of €2m to €4m.

However, their multi-millionaire euro makeover has seen Dublin City Council take legal proceedings following complaints from local residents and businesses. 

The Irish Times is reporting that a recent letter to councillors, the Camden Village Residents’ & Business Association stated that it had a received several noise complaints since the pub installed its rooftop smoking area and glass roof.

“People cannot get a night’s sleep as the crowd noise from these open areas inside this venue can be heard very often until 2.30am or later”.

As well as this, Dublin City Council has said that it has now started legal proceedings over altercations that were carried out without proper planning permission. 

Permission was refused because the development that they had planned would create unacceptable noise levels which would have a negative influence on “residential environmental quality of the area”.

