Over 100 Dublin Homes To Be Demolished To Accommodate New Metrolink

Three areas of Dublin are set to be affected...

More than 100 homes in three areas of Dublin could be bought and demolished to accommodate the new Metrolink, the Irish Independent reports. 

According to the publication, up to 20 homes in both Ranelagh and Glasnevin as well as an apartment block of 70 homes on Tara Street would likely be acquired to facilitate the transport system. The news comes after Glasnevin GAA club Na Fianna expressed concern at the effect building works would have on their facilities on Mobhi Road. 

Metrolink director said that 'We will be using our best endeavours. Our policy will be to engage with property owners to try to mitigate where we can."

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

