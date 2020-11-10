Close

There's a new food truck coming to the northside and it's a real pizza us

By Sarah Finnan

November 10, 2020 at 12:47pm

Riddle me this: what's blue, has four wheels and can be found in Kinsealy? Paddy's Pizza Pies truck of course.

A new food truck parking up in Kinsealy Business Park, Paddy's Pizza Pies specialises in one thing and one thing only - traditional Neapolitan pizza.

Teasing that things were "starting to take shape" in early October, the team has been working hard behind the scenes ever since. Pulling off their first successful run this weekend, things seem to have gone smoothly and so they're taking the plunge and will be firing up their ovens for reals from this Thursday.

And having trained with the best over in Naples (the birthplace of the delicious doughy delicacy don't ya know) you can guarantee that Paddy and the gang know what they're doing. Giving customers a sneak peek at the menu, there are six different options on offer with choices ranging from a classic marinara to the spicy divil - a meat-eater's dream.

Serving up handmade, woodfired pizza from a baby blue food truck, they'll be in business every Thursday to Saturday from 5pm until the dough is gone.

Header image via Instagram/Paddy's Pizza Pies

READ NEXT: A new hot chicken spot has just opened in Dublin

