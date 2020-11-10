There's a new food truck coming to the northside and it's a real pizza us

Riddle me this: what's blue, has four wheels and can be found in Kinsealy? Paddy's Pizza Pies truck of course.
A new food truck parking up in Kinsealy Business Park, Paddy's Pizza Pies specialises in one thing and one thing only - traditional Neapolitan pizza.
Teasing that things were "starting to take shape" in early October, the team has been working hard behind the scenes ever since. Pulling off their first successful run this weekend, things seem to have gone smoothly and so they're taking the plunge and will be firing up their ovens for reals from this Thursday.
Look at this beauty 😍👌🏼. We worked with some great people to get our van the way it is today. @billion.studio really knocked it out of the park with our design and branding. @retrofoodtrucksireland did an amazing job of fitting out the van and were great to work with and did their best in all our requests. 📷 by @conradoppermann Thanks guys 👍🏼👌🏼🍕. #paddyspizzapies #foodtruck #pizzatruck #pizzadublin
And having trained with the best over in Naples (the birthplace of the delicious doughy delicacy don't ya know) you can guarantee that Paddy and the gang know what they're doing. Giving customers a sneak peek at the menu, there are six different options on offer with choices ranging from a classic marinara to the spicy divil - a meat-eater's dream.
The wait is over, Paddy's Pizza Pies is live! For peace of mind & safety we're staggering orders via a click & collection system. Order in five simple steps: 1) Click the link in our bio 2) Select your order 3) Choose an available date & time-slot for collection 4) Pay online 5) C'mon on down to Kinsealy Business Park Our menu will be evolving over the coming weeks to cater for more tastes and dietary requirements, so watch this space. Thanks for the support and patience so far – we really can't wait to feed you! 👌🏼🍕
Serving up handmade, woodfired pizza from a baby blue food truck, they'll be in business every Thursday to Saturday from 5pm until the dough is gone.
Header image via Instagram/Paddy's Pizza Pies