Panettone French toast is the festive treat you need to try this week

If you have yet to try Panettone, better familiarise yourself fairly lively because it's going to be your new favourite treat and Panettone French toast is just the thing our lives have been missing.

Breakfast foods are a law unto themselves. Sweet, savoury - there's no rhyme or reason when it comes to what constitutes an acceptable morning meal. From eggs and avo to chocolate-filled croissants... anything goes and this Dublin café has proven just that with their new Panettone French toast.

Where can one find such a treat? Brother Hubbard has ya covered. The latest addition to their fabulously festive menu, it's been getting "a great reaction" so far. Unsurprising, just look at it.

Made of sugar and spice and all things nice, the French toast-ified Panettone (a type of sweet bread originally from Milan and usually eaten around Christmas/New Year) comprises mince pie filling, poached quince, toasted almonds and a side of spiced white chocolate 'nog' sauce.

Top of our Christmas treat list this week - as is this chocolate orange covered cinnamon morning bun. 'Tis the season for good food and drink after all.

