Pantibar's Decision To Open Tonight Has Sparked Quite The Debate Online

Dublin is now officially in the grips of Storm Emma and while some people are content to sit in and ride it out, others could well get itchy feet.

Despite the fact that the government has advised people to remain indoors between 4pm today and midday tomorrow, Pantibar on Capel Street will be opening its doors at 6pm on Thursday evening.

The decision was announced by owner Panti Bliss on Twitter and it sparked quite a debate in the comments.

We'll be open again this evening for hardy locals and people who say stuff like "Jaysus, a bit of snow and the whole bloody country closes down!" pic.twitter.com/QWMdQTUZ6k — Dr Panti Bliss (@PantiBliss) March 1, 2018

Some people felt the decision was 'irresponsible' and 'unfair' on staff...

Others think the venue is entitled to open and have enquired about the details...

Yesterday, Pantibar faced similar criticism for opening and Panti hit back, pointing out that half of the venue's staff live nearby while customers are fully grown adults capable of making decisions...

Why is everyone always so worried about our staff?? Half of them live on the same block, it's their choice if they want to work - and shockingly some do! As for customers, they're fully grown adults capable of making decisions, plenty of whom are local regulars who can walk home https://t.co/hfpdizdqqY — Dr Panti Bliss (@PantiBliss) February 28, 2018

What side of the argument are you on? Should Pantibar open for 'a few hardy locals' or remain closed to ensure the safety of staff and customers? Let us know in the comments.

