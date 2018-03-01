Dublin

Pantibar's Decision To Open Tonight Has Sparked Quite The Debate Online

What side are you on?

Dublin is now officially in the grips of Storm Emma and while some people are content to sit in and ride it out, others could well get itchy feet.

Despite the fact that the government has advised people to remain indoors between 4pm today and midday tomorrow, Pantibar on Capel Street will be opening its doors at 6pm on Thursday evening. 

The decision was announced by owner Panti Bliss on Twitter and it sparked quite a debate in the comments. 

Some people felt the decision was 'irresponsible' and 'unfair' on staff...

Others think the venue is entitled to open and have enquired about the details...

Yesterday, Pantibar faced similar criticism for opening and Panti hit back, pointing out that half of the venue's staff live nearby while customers are fully grown adults capable of making decisions...

What side of the argument are you on? Should Pantibar open for 'a few hardy locals' or remain closed to ensure the safety of staff and customers? Let us know in the comments. 

James Fenton

