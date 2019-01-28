Parking In Dublin City Is About To Get A Lot More Expensive

If you regularly drive into town you should probably take note of this.

Dublin City Council is set to increase parking prices around the city centre with an hour's parking in some places set to jump from €1.60 to €2.70. This means a two-hour stay will be €2.20 more expensive than it is now. The changes are set to be put in place later this year.

As well as this, the council is planning on extending 'high demand' zones to more areas. The extra money brought in by the changes is expected to be spent on encouraging the use of public transport.

Public consultation will take place next month.

