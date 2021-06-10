Pearse and Tara Street stations will both be closed this weekend

By James Fenton

June 10, 2021 at 2:33pm

Pearse and Tara Street stations will both be closed this weekend

Irish Rail has advised passengers that Pearse and Tara Street stations will be closed due to line improvement works taking place.

A statement issued by the company today says that 'Due to line improvement works between Connolly & Grand Canal Dock on Saturday and Sunday 12th & 13th June DART Services will be operating between Connolly and Malahide/Howth and Grand Canal Dock and Bray/Greystones.

'Pearse & Tara St. Stations will remain closed for the weekend. Dublin Bus will honour rail tickets on the affected routes.  Rosslare Intercity Services will operate as a bus transfer between the Connolly & Bray.'

Irish Rail also advised passengers that that due to public health restrictions, capacity on all services remains at 50%. More information can be found here.

