10 Perfect Spots For A Big, Filthy Meat Feast In Dublin

If there are any vegans in the audience, avert your eyes now — we're pretty sure there's nothing for you in this particular list.

The rest of you will know that sometimes, just sometimes, you get that primal urge to just go to town on a plate loaded with meat.

This is perfectly natural and nothing to be embarrassed about. In fact, we encourage it!

Get in touch with your inner cavemen ASAP at one of the following Dublin restaurants.

1. Aussie BBQ

No one does a barbie quite like the aussies, after all.

Here you can find mouthwatering dishes like durty burgers, loaded fries, wraps, chicken wings and ribs.

You'll find Aussie BBQ on Richmond Street and at The Square Tallaght.

2. Featherblade

This place specialises in beef and you can expect some of the best burgers and steak in town.

Awaiting you is house smoked burgers, beef dripping chips and marinated hanger steak served with sauces of whiskey peppercorn, bearnaise, or herb garlic & chilli.



You'll find Featherblade on Dawson Street.

3. Pitt Bros

These guys have taken their cue from the pitt masters of the Deep South, dishing up low 'n' slow cooked meat.

Their menu is chockablock with brisket, pork, chicken and sausage. Even their sides have been flavoured with meaty flavours — like their unreal bone marrow mash.

You'll find Pitt Bros at Georges Street and Millennium Walkway.

4. Shanahan's On The Green

You come to this Georgian townhouse for a proper steak dinner of Angus beef.

There's a wide variety of fillet-y goodness on offer, but there's also gorgeous offerings like crisp pork shank & cracklings and free range Irish chicken with truffled pommee pureé. It's very pricy, but meat connoisseurs will adore it.

You'll find Shanahan's at St Stephen’s Green.

5. Wowburger

There's a lot to be said for a simple, yet wonderfully made, burger.

Their unpretentious menu includes hamburgers, cheeseburgers, bacon cheeseburgers and chilli fries.

You'll find Wowburger at Wellington Quay, Wicklow Street and The Triangle in Ranelagh.

6. The Butcher's Grill

This spot is perfectly named, as it's ideal for meaty blow out.

Their delectable evening menu includes a whole range of steaks, ribs and sides like mashed potato with bone marrow butter and black eyed beans with smoked bacon. Drool.

You'll find The Butcher's Grill on Main Street, Ranelagh.

7. Mongolian BBQ

Get your protein fix while enjoying a slightly different dining experience.

You peruse the restaurant's options of meat, seafood, veg or tofu, as well as their herbs, spices and sauces, combine them to make a concoction to your liking, before handing it to a pro who'll whip it up before your eyes.

You'll find Mongolian BBQ at Anglesea Street, Temple Bar.

8. Arisu

Come here if you'd like to explore the BBQ options of Korea.

The menu boasts such delicacies as bulgogi dup-bap (beef marinated in soy sauce served with veg and rice), kimchi & pork jjigae, and dol-sot bibim bap (beef marinated in soy sauce with rice, mushrooms, kimchi, radish, carrots and courgettes topped with a raw egg and flaked seaweed).

You'll find Arisu at Rathmines and Capel Street.

9. FX Buckley's

These guys have butchers shops around the city and some of the best steakhouses going — so it's fair to say they know their meat.

The standard is high in all of their outlets, but their cosy pub down by the Phoenix Park is perhaps the best setting to tuck into one of their meaty feeds.



You'll find FX Buckley's full list of locations here.

10. My Meat Wagon

If you truly love your meat, My Meat Wagon is your Promised Land.

Meat is served in box or platter form here, containing choices of beef, pork, chicken or a mixture.

If you're feeling especially bold and there's a few of you, go for the MMW Sharing Board, which comes with pulled pork, brisket, beef rib, pork belly, sausage, chicken & baby back ribs served with all of our homemade sides. It's all amazing as it sounds.

You'll find My Meat Wagon at Smithfield Market Square.

