Great Guide - We've Planned Out Three Perfect Weekends In Ireland From Start To Finish

What's your weekend personality?

Bank Holiday

There are seriously limited summer weekends left, and here at Lovin HQ, it's our mission to make sure you milk the very last out of each and every one.

There's nothing worse than arriving back in the office on a Monday and feeling like you didn't really do anything over the weekend.

With that in mind we've teamed up with Archway - the newly released lager from Franciscan Well which boasts a clear golden body and an early hop aroma with light pear and malt sweetness - to plan out three ideal weekends around Ireland to suit all styles - whether you are low-key lazy or an active adventurer.

1. The Seaside Sequester in Lahinch

What To Do - Surfing

Rent your boards and wetsuits from Ben's Surf Clinic, which is right beside the beach. It's only €5 for the wetsuit and €15 for the board - lessons are extra but a brilliant day of craic if the weather is right.

Where To Eat Lunch - Randaddy's, Lahinch Beach Front

Canadian chef Randy Lewis has cooked his way around the world and settled in the West of Ireland to serve up tasty food with only the freshest of local ingredients.

The menu is the perfect mix of exotic and local - with delicious seafood paired with Italian, Moroccan and Asian cuisines including meatballs, pizzas and burgers.

Served with an amazing view of the seafront.

A post shared by Randaddy's (@randaddys) on

A post shared by Randaddy's (@randaddys) on

Where To Go Sightseeing - The Cliffs Of Moher

An obvious choice, but a must.

The Cliffs of Moher is the second most visited tourist attraction in Ireland.

If there was ever a place to get a stellar Instagram, it's here.

A post shared by Lovin (@lovindotie) on

Where To Stay - Nagels, Doolin

Why not try something a little different and go camping?

Bring a tent and the site has a kitchen, bathrooms, a shop and shower facilities so it's ideal.

Nagels is located across from Doolin pier and it has stunning, scenic views out toward the island and the Cliffs of Moher.

Where To Eat Dinner - Randaddy's,

Dining options are pretty limited in Doolin but this is a solid choice.

A simple traditional Irish pub with lots of character and live trad music - it's the perfect spot to round out the weekend with a massive bowl of oysters.

2. Into the West

Where better than Galway city to call home for a weekend?

Wanderlust on a schedule can make 'soaking it all in' a bit tricky and stressful at times.

But with a little focus, determination and Google maps, anywhere can be absorbed entirely within 48 hours - and Galway with its many sights, cafes, bars, and restaurants is no exception...

Where to stay - House Hotel

Right by The Spanish Arch. Super handy for walking around the city as essentially everything is easily accessible from The Latin Quarter.

Try and score a top floor room with views out over the city and nearby waters.

Where to eat dinner - Brasserie Galway

Sharing boards are less than a tenner each in this award-winning brasserie on Eglinton St. Simple steak and seafood dishes will hit the spot, and make sure to take the scenic route home over Salmon Weir Bridge, crossing the Corrib, towards Galway Cathedral for a gawk.

Where to get afternoon tea - The G

You can opt for tea or bubbles and as far as afternoon teas go - this is up there with one of the best we've ever tried.

Teeny tiny, carefully thought out, sumptuous savoury and sweet bites - the dream.

The tea stand was empty in the blink of an eye.

Where to eat dinner - Loam

Ethical and sustainable restaurant ‘Loam’ took home the ‘Best Restaurant’ title at the National Hospitality Conference and Awards because of their fantastic food.

Where to go to get the 'gram

It's compulsory - there needs to be at least one show-stopping Insta from a long weekend, and you'll be sure to get it in Connemara.

Breath-taking.

Stunning Connemara! . A fairytale location. Derryclane lake and the island with the pine trees. . Early morning view with amazing reflections in the calm water. . ➡️Tell me. Have you been to Connemara? . . ————————————————————— Body Nikon D810 Lense Nikkor 16-35mm f/4 Focal Length 24mm ISO 64 Aperture f/8 Shutter speed 1/40s Filter None Tripod Manfrotto mt190xpro3 ————————————————————— . . . . . . . #ireland #connemara #lake #island #landscape #pinetrees #westernireland #westofireland #discoverireland #descubreirlanda #wildatlanticway #irelandaily #loves_ireland #Ireland_gram #insta_ireland #inspireland #inspireland_ #visitireland #exploreireland #ig_ireland #irish_daily #ig_europe #special_shots #reflections #reflectiongram #reflection_shotz #naturelovers

A post shared by Stefanos 'Steve' Politis (@steviewonderscapes) on

3. Activity and Adventure in Carlingford

Where to stay - Four Seasons

Although the population of Carlingford is just over 1,000, you won't be stuck for somewhere to stay.

The small, quaint town is packed full of Airbnbs, B&Bs and hostels.

It even has a swanky Four Seasons Hotel placed smack bang in the heart of the town, if you're feeling fancy.

View of the majestic Carlingford Abbey from our garden! 😍

A post shared by Four Seasons Hotel Carlingford (@fourseasonshotelcarlingford) on

Find Adventure at Carlingford Adventure

Home to an unreal adventure centre, it's absolutely ideal for a group of friends looking to liven up the month of January and do something other than vegetate on the sofa watching telly.

From kayaking to rock-climbing and canoeing, Carlingford Adventure won't leave you stuck for something to do.

There are plenty more activities available in the town; Carlingford Skypark, Escape Rooms, boat trips and historical tours are also among the wide variety of activities available to visitors.

Eat dinner in - PJ O' Hares

Known for its oysters and seafood, the town has lots of restaurants and bars that serve up decent grub.

Our pick of the bunch is PJ O' Hares for fine food in an un-intimidating setting

And if you're not big into fish, there's a wide variety of pubs and restaurants that serve up every cuisine you could think of.

A post shared by PJ O Hare's (@pjohares) on

