Permission Has Been Granted For A Nine-Storey Tourist Hostel On Abbey Street

Permission has been granted to build a high-rise tourist hostel on Upper Abbey Street, 98FM reports.

A vacant building at 35/36 Abbey Street Upper will be demolished to make room for a hostel which will accommodate 560 people. Initially, Dublin City Council refused to give planning permission on the grounds that the building would be 'visually intrusive'.

An Bórd Pleanála's inspector agreed with the views of the council but the body has now overruled its own inspector, paving the way for the new project.

A number of conditions were applied including setting back the top two storeys and using frosted glass for windows facing onto the Abbey Cottages laneway.

READ NEXT: 'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here