Permission Has Been Granted For A Nine-Storey Tourist Hostel On Abbey Street

It could accommodate over 500 tourists...

Screen Shot 2018 03 16 At 12 56 15

Permission has been granted to build a high-rise tourist hostel on Upper Abbey Street, 98FM reports. 

A vacant building at 35/36 Abbey Street Upper will be demolished to make room for a hostel which will accommodate 560 people. Initially, Dublin City Council refused to give planning permission on the grounds that the building would be 'visually intrusive'. 

An Bórd Pleanála's inspector agreed with the views of the council but the body has now overruled its own inspector, paving the way for the new project. 

A number of conditions were applied including setting back the top two storeys and using frosted glass for windows facing onto the Abbey Cottages laneway.

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

james@lovin.com

