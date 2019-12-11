Petition launched to save Penneys in Rathfarnham Shopping Centre

A petition has been launched in a bid to keep the Penneys store in Rathfarnham Shopping Centre open.

It's been just under two months since Penneys announced that they would be closing their store in Rathfarnham Shopping Centre early next year.

But a petition was launched three days ago in one final attempt to save the shop, which first opened its doors in 1992.

The person who started the petition wrote: "Stop Primark from closing the Rathfarnham SC branch. It's such a useful shop for all the locals and elderly residents in the area."

At the time of writing, 423 people have signed the petition.

It looks unlikely that Primark will change their mind, however, as they are of the opinion that "customers of the Rathfarnham store are well serviced by the Nutgrove store."

A statement from Penneys to Lovin Dublin at the time read: "Penneys confirms that its Rathfarnham Shopping Centre store, located in Dublin 14, will close in February 2020.

Very unfortunate news that Penneys in Rathfarnham is to close after 28years. Massive blow for the Rathfarnham Shopping Centre & surrounding area. Penneys is a huge draw to the shopping centre & I will be doing all I can to ensure that a new tenant is found for the premises ASAP. pic.twitter.com/WRNFGcbyAH — John Lahart TD (@JohnLahart) October 16, 2019

"All employees in Penneys Rathfarnham have been informed and everyone has been offered relocation opportunities at nearby Dublin stores.

"In recent years, Penneys has invested in enhancing its customer offering and experience in six Dublin stores with new shop-floor refurbishment and refits, new visual merchandising, fitting rooms, access to free Wifi, recharge areas and customer seating areas.

"Customers of the Rathfarnham store are well serviced by the Nutgrove store (also in Rathfarnham) which was completely refurbished in 2017, and nearby stores Dundrum and Liffey Valley, due to their close proximity.

"In light of these factors, and as the lease is due to expire in Rathfarnham, the company has made a commercial decision to close this 9,400 sq ft store."