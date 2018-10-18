Dublin

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World

We're not surprised...

If you’re looking for the perfect spot go for a lovely weekend stroll then we know just the place.

The Phoenix Park has just won a prestigious gold International Large Parks Award, one of only two parks in the world to receive one.

At 1752 acres, it's the largest enclosed park in Europe. It's bigger than all the parks in London put together and twice the size of New York’s Central Park.

Organised by the World Urban Park based in Alberta Canada, the awards acknowledge the best parks from around the world and the positive effect they have on their surrounding areas.

The only other park awarded the same title this year was Centennial Park in Sydney, Australia.

The Office Of Public Works' Commissioner John McMahon said: "I am both delighted and enormously proud to accept this award on behalf of the people of Ireland and in particular all the staff of the OPW who work to ensure the Phoenix Park in Dublin is maintained to the highest standards, allowing it to be enjoyed and shared by the public.”

