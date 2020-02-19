This Dublin photographer is here to make you look at Dublin differently. Because his edits are insane.
In the age of Instagram, when we're treated to more content than we could possibly need, it can be easy to simply scroll through your feed and not even notice what you're scrolling past. But if you come across this, I guarantee you that you'll stop to examine it.
From a gumball machine on the Great South Wall Walk to someone walking on a tightrope between the two Poolbeg Towers, these images are pretty eye-catching.
This one really got us. You could literally stop and stare at it for so long. And it begs the question, if you had the opportunity to walk from one Poolbeg Tower to the other on a tightrope, would you?
I'm not going to lie, this made my legs feel like jelly.
View this post on Instagram
High wire balancing... Would you have the nerves? . . . I had this idea in my head for a long time. This was created using the 2 different photos. Just love having fun creating these. My paln for the next 4 weeks is to get out and document the city again. Start from scratch. See all the usual places and find some hidden gems. If anyone wants to meet up and shoot let me know and we plan an evening of shooting. Have a wonderful evening guys. Thanks to kevint3141Flickr for the shot of @nikwallenda. #rawdublin #tightrope #poolbeg #lovindublin
That is just a sample of some of the slick and thought-provoking content that Raw Dublin, AKA Freddy, creates and posts on his Instagram account.
Check out this simply gorgeous sunset shot over the Liffey.
View this post on Instagram
Liffey Sunsets 🌇 with a twist . . . If interested SWIPE RIGHT to see how I created it 📸💡🖥️ I know it's not perfect but I had a lot of fun doing it ❤️ . . . Shout out to @maiquynhtruong for the shot inside the train I used to create a liffey river cruise concept shot 🚉 #rawdublin #dublin #lovindublin #composite #photoshop #unsplash
I have to admit, when we first saw this shot, we thought it was real. At least we wanted it to be. Imagine getting this view every time you fly back into Dublin.
Also, this shot of Dublin looking like the Arctic is some seriously imaginative stuff. If this doesn't make you look at Dublin differently, we don't know what will.
Speaking of things that are imaginative and creative, this 'Ha'Penny Hands' shot can simply not be overlooked.
View this post on Instagram
HaPenny Hands....Used the @wacom tablet again to edit this. I had the idea to place my HaPenny Bridge shot in the snow inside my @lensball. Big thanks to one of the best hand models in the game @muno.explore✋😂 and @dublinsnap with the perfect lighting💡 Hope you guys like it. Swipe right for a lil video to see the various steps taken to create this. Merry Christmas 🎄📸☃️ . . #rawdublin #dublin #wacom #creative #photoshop #lightroom #masking #lensball #sony #Christmas
Honestly, we could stare at this for hours.
View this post on Instagram
Watch you lookin at? . Massive thanks to @huaweimobileie for sending me their brand new smart watch. The GT2. Its been nice to have the opportunity to test it out for the last week. It's got a crazy two week battery life from one single charge. I was charging my Apple iWatch at least every day. I absolutely love that it monitors your heart rate all day. It gives you an accurate sleep analysis every morning when you wake up, which is definitely my favourite feature. It tells you to get your ass up and move when you are being lazy. It tracks your steps and any exercise you complete throughout the day. It's an all rounder. Definitely the perfect partner for your day to day life. I tried something new and unusual here with Liberty Hall. Decided I wanted to create a 3D pop out effect from the watch face. Not gonna lie, it was tricky and gave me a headache but I love trying new things out and I'm happy with how it turned out ⌚ Have a lovely evening 🌃 . . . #huaweiwatchgt2 #huaweiIreland #huaweimobile #instagram #rawdublin #lovindublin #lovedublin #discoverdublin #huawei #watch #photoshop #composite
View this post on Instagram
Firstly, I just want to thank each and everyone of you for being so supporting over the past 12 months and giving me so many kind supportive messages. I can't wait to start fresh in 2020 and really take on more challenging projects. This is The Custom House, Dublin. . It was my first time editing with the @wacom tablet that I got yesterday from my beautiful girlfriend. Have to say it makes the editing process so much easier. I found that it gave me precise actions with my tools on all of the editing platforms. Looking forward to using it going forward. Wishing you all a very Happy Christmas and an even better 2020. . . ❤️ #photography #photoshop #creative #visualart #composite #lovindublin #edublin #discoverdublin #dublin #ireland
To check out more of Raw Dublin's slick creations as well as his stunning shots that'll make you look at Dublin differently, you can follow him on Instagram.
READ NEXT: 13 Dublin restaurants and cafes that you should definitely follow on Instagram
Feature image via Raw Dublin on Instagram.