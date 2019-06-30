Nine Photos That Perfectly Sum Up Dublin Pride 2019
Thousands of people headed to the streets of Dublin for Pride yesterday.
So many smiling faces and energetic singing and dancing enjoyed the 2019 parade.
It was a fantastic turnout and made us proud of our little city.
Here are some of the best photos from the day:
Not sure if that flag is big enough 😁 thanks to @janamariepickard for catching this great image! Some fabulous shots from yesterday 🏳️🌈
Dublin… are you ready to party?! An estimated 50,000 people expected to line the streets this afternoon for the most vibrant parade to date… Happy Pride! ☘️☀️🌈
"Dublin Pride Parade"🏳️🌈 tomorrow starting at 1.00pm from O Connell Street to Merrion Square.
Ah lads!!! Yesterday was such a laugh 😂😂 We went to see the parade down by Lanigans pub! Few beers outside it watching ppl walk past us!! From there we went to Toners Pub for Guinness and caught up with more ppl! KO'd around 9pm and fresh as a daisy at 4am 😐😐 still awake 😂 Cant believe it was my 1st full parade to watch😍 some fantastic organisations/clubs/charities that I didn't know about that help so many ppl every day of the week marching!! The question is do we all do a curer today or be good? 😂😂😂