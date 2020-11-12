PICS: Dublin had a pretty spectacular sunrise this morning

This year has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride but if there's one takeaway to bring with us from 2020 it's to appreciate the small things. Time with family, live music, creamy pints - all things we miss and have vowed never to take for granted again. While some (*most) of those things are still not feasible under current restrictions though, we've all had to turn to other sources for our daily dose of gratitude and sometimes it's as simple as a really good sunrise.
Usually, I'm more of a sunset lover but that's only because I can at least guarantee that I'll be awake for it. Every now and then though a morning rolls around that makes being up early worth the faff and today is one of those days, my friends, as Dublin was treated to a pretty spectacular sunrise this morning.
Only manage to catch the tail end of it? Fear not, your fellow Dubliners have you covered and thankfully there was many a pic taken to commemorate the moment. Below are some of our faves.
Sometimes we need a little magic ❤🔥❤ #lovindublin #howth #sunrise
Ya cant beat that fresh November air #sunrise #lovindublin #visitdublin #discoverdublin
Good morning from Howth. Hope you have a really good day. Hang on in there. Keep an eye out for family, friends, neighbours and people living alone. Here's a sunrise pic taken by Brian to brighten your morning. 😊#sunriseoftheday #sunrise #morning #Howth #fishingvillage pic.twitter.com/rFe57g5rvh
— Nicky's Plaice (@NickysPlaice) November 12, 2020
A fairly spectacular sunrise over #Rathfarnham #Dublin #Ireland today. #sunrise #sunrisedaily #photography #nofilter pic.twitter.com/b3topdn8IJ
— Aidan Crawley Photo (@AidanCrawley1) November 12, 2020
The beginning of Today #thursday #morning #beautiful #dramatic #sunrise #clouds #sky #dublin #city
Good morning! #sunrise pic.twitter.com/yoljMSgJsH
— Sile O Donnell (@silejo) November 12, 2020
We love the game and the game loves us. Without the rain we'd never appreciate the sun. #dublin #ireland #sunrise #morning #seaswimming
Good morning Dublin!! Happy day everyone 😍😍😍 #sunrise #dublin #lovindublin #discoverdublin #visitdublin #ireland #avivastadium
To paraphrase Bono and the gang, 'tis surely a beautiful day.
Header image via Instagram/Maria Heather